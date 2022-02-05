Barclays PLC Has $992,000 Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

GRWG stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $482.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

