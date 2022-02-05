Barclays PLC Purchases 14,159 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.