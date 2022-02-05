Barclays Raises Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 106

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 106 ($1.43) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 113 ($1.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

LON JUST opened at GBX 87.45 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75.60 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £908.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.42.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

