Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.33 ($92.51).

BAS opened at €66.71 ($74.96) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a one year high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

