Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

