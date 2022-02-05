BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
BCE has increased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.
Shares of BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.
BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
