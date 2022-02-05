BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.

Shares of BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

