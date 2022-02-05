BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 64.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $38,220,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

