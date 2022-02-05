Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $507.80

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 507.80 ($6.83) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.72), with a volume of 2811691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496.10 ($6.67).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.21) to GBX 531 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.16) to GBX 495 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467.67 ($6.29).

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.89. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

