Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

BDX stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.32. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $272.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

