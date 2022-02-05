BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.
Shares of BRBR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 759,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $910.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
