Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $884.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

