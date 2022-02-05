Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.58 ($84.92).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €64.68 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.27. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($91.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

