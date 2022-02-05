Berry Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $740.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.68. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

