Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.