Bezant Price Tops $0.0017 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 96.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $1.50 million and $1,462.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 103% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00111722 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

