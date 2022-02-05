Bharatt Chowrira Purchases 20,000 Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($68,566.82).

Bharatt Chowrira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Bharatt Chowrira purchased 25,000 shares of PureTech Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($97,472.44).

LON PRTC opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.50) on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a one year low of GBX 244.50 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 446 ($6.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.16. The company has a market capitalization of £749.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

