BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Approximately 152,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,378,363 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $65.52.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

