BioPassport Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.52 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $59.31 million and $12.52 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00111457 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

