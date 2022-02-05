Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.33. Bird Global shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 4,931 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bird Global stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Bird Global accounts for about 0.1% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

