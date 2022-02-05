Bitcoin Confidential Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $423,958.35 and approximately $5,012.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00261141 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

