Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.83 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $177.83 million and $2.35 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002726 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015653 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

