BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0006

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00289432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00082396 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00112923 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,831,133,639 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

