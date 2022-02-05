BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $997,215.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00279307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00079407 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00111387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003108 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,828,608,639 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

