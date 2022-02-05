Bitgear Market Capitalization Tops $908,520.62 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $908,520.62 and $40,209.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,896,579 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

