BitTorrent Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $157,177.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00136533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009717 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006051 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004516 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000929 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003790 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.