BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $22.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

