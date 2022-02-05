BlackRock Inc. Acquires 24,935 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $88,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:RDY opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

