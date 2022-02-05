BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $90,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $167,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $219,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LZ opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

