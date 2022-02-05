BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,094,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chuy’s worth $97,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chuy’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chuy’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

