BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Kura Oncology worth $93,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $3,639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 838,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 304,254 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.65 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $35.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

