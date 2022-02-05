BlackRock Inc. Has $98.72 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,356,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of U.S. Silica worth $98,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 404,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 203,135 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

