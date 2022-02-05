BlockMesh (BMH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,449.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $222,106.89 and $18,449.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00110410 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

