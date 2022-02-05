Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

