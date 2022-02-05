BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.71.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,981 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

