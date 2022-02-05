BMO Capital Markets Cuts Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$10.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
XTC stock opened at C$9.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.93.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
