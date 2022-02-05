BMO Capital Markets Cuts Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$10.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

XTC stock opened at C$9.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.93.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

