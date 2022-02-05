BMO Capital Markets Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $185.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 85.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

