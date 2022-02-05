BOMB Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $204,550.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,278 coins and its circulating supply is 894,490 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

