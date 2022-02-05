Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,101 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

