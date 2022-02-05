Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXBLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.