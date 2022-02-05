Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

NYSE:BDN opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.