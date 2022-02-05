Brendon John Mckay Cook Sells 2,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Brendon John Mckay Cook sold 2,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$12,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,074 shares in the company, valued at C$3,630,090.66.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

