BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.99 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

