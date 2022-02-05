Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.52 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.56 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

