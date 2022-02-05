Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.