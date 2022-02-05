BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BV opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.40.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BrightView by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BrightView by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

