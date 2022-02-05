BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 301,793 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,947,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

ARMK stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

