BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.17 Million Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 17.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.43. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.