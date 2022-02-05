BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $103.87 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

