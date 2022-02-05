BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

