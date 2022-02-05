Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.27. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.